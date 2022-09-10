Harding Loevner LP Purchases 4,085 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.22% of Rio Tinto Group worth $216,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,266 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $53.21 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.12.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

