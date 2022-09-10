Harding Loevner LP Invests $161.59 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 547,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.8 %

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.48.

LULU traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,840. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

