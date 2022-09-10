Harding Loevner LP Has $121.43 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.10% of Diageo worth $121,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO traded up $2.40 on Friday, hitting $178.21. 228,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,809. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

