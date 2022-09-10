Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433,632 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.39% of Deere & Company worth $435,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average of $363.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

