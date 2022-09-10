Harding Loevner LP Buys 4,942 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,261. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.31. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

