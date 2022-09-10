Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

