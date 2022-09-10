Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €177.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
