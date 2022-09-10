Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,710,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hackensack Meridian Health Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $175.29.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

