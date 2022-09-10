H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.