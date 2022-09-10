Guggenheim Boosts IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target to $35.00

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.99.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

