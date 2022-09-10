Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,869 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.21% of Guardant Health worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Guardant Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 719,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.83. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

