Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.50.

PAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Shares of PAC stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.97.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

See Also

