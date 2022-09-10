Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They set an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. 1,385,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,926. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

