Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.56. 422,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

