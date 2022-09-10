Greenline Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $695.46. 536,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,573. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $667.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.46.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

