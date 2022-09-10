Greenline Partners LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after purchasing an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.1 %

CBOE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $123.97. 352,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

