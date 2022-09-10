Greenline Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 45.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.69. 2,317,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,808. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.