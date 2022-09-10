Greenline Partners LLC Has $2 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $1,675,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

