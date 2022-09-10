Greenline Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at about $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after purchasing an additional 460,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,287,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,532,000 after buying an additional 452,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

