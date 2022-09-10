Greenline Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.04. The company had a trading volume of 492,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,891. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

