Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.18

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $16.09. Gray Television shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 1,448 shares.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

About Gray Television

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

