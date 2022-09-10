Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:GFORU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 34,177 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graf Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.