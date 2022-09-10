Govi Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (GOVI)

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $347,291.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2020. Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,640,146 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi. Govi’s official website is www.cvi.finance.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

