Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Gores Holdings VII worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Gores Holdings VII stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.