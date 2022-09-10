Golden Doge Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Golden Doge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Golden Doge has a market cap of $960,515.86 and $45,948.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Doge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

GDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Doge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Doge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.