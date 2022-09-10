Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.
iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
THD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $71.09. 83,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $81.64.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.