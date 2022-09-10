Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

THD traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $71.09. 83,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.75. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $64.86 and a twelve month high of $81.64.

