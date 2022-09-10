Glovista Investments LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,779 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EWM stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 214,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

