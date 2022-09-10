Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,670 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $679,000.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EPOL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 327,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,714. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

