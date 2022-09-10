Glovista Investments LLC Invests $6.95 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,204,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,759,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 1,140,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

