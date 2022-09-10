Glovista Investments LLC Buys Shares of 90,076 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. 26,119,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

