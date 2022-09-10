Global Medical REIT Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 336.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $18.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,376,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

