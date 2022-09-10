GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $72.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a PE ratio of -38.14. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

Insider Activity

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 in the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.