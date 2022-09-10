Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $114,818,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 275.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 1,096,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after buying an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $31,558,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

