Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head to Head Analysis

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -1,191.09% -15,656.36% -187.10% Priority Technology 1.29% -2.28% 0.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Generation Hemp has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Hemp and Priority Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $680,000.00 65.81 -$9.82 million N/A N/A Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.59 $1.39 million ($0.20) -19.90

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Hemp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Generation Hemp and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Priority Technology has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 239.20%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Generation Hemp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Hemp

Generation Hemp, Inc. provide post-harvest and midstream services to growers by drying, processing, cleaning, and stripping harvested hemp directly from the field and wetbaled. It also owns and leases industrial warehouse in Denver. Generation Hemp, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

