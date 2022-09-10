Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

ABBV stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $141.91. 43,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,816. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

