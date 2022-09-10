Gas (GAS) Tops One Day Volume of $10.42 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Gas has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $10.42 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00011899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.
GAS is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
