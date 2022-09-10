Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI opened at $49.98 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.