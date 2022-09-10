GameCredits Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $12,294.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00289454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000974 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001279 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002384 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00028253 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

