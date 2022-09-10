Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.69). Approximately 36,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 24,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.63).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of £14.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.74.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

