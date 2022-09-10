FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,266,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,686,310. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

