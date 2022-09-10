Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Stock Performance
NYSE:FRO opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
