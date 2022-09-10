Frontier Asset Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Frontier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,218 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,044,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,626,000 after acquiring an additional 135,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,129,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

