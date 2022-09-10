Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 344336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.41%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

