Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.03

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 344336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities cut Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust
In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
