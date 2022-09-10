ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

ForgeRock Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:FORG traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,986. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.