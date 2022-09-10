FOAM (FOAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $79.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One FOAM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $79.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

