Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.70. 1,162,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

