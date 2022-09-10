FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $41.17. 1,625,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,811,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4,548.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,902,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625,099 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 166,954.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,426,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,595,000 after buying an additional 1,425,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $18,597,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 78.0% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 733,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 321,421 shares during the period.

