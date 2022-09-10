FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 127.29 Average PT from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

FGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.46) on Friday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. The company has a market capitalization of £903.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In other FirstGroup news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

