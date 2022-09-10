First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 1.67% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $73,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.62 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
