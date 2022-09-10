First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CARZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $46.02. Approximately 2,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

