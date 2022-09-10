Financial Comparison: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) and Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF)

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF – Get Rating) and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Purplebricks Group and Voyager Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purplebricks Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

Voyager Digital has a consensus price target of $18.15, indicating a potential upside of 9,708.11%. Given Voyager Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Purplebricks Group.

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Voyager Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purplebricks Group N/A N/A N/A Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Purplebricks Group and Voyager Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purplebricks Group $95.12 million 0.95 $57.07 million N/A N/A Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.21 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.62

Purplebricks Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Voyager Digital.

About Purplebricks Group

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services. The company offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

